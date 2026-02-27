Among the most pressing issues is the status of Vlahovic, whose future has remained under a cloud for months due to a long-standing contractual stand-off. The Serbian international has been sidelined for three months with injury, but his imminent return to the squad coincides with a fresh openness from the club regarding his contract. Juventus' director of football strategy, Giorgio Chiellini, took to the cameras to provide clarity following the team’s recent battle against Galatasaray. During his post-match address, the legendary former defender expressed his confidence in the current project and specifically addressed the situation surrounding the striker. The tone from the club's leadership suggests that the door is very much open for Vlahovic to extend his stay in Turin, provided the terms are right for both parties.
Dusan Vlahovic to stay? Juventus chief Giorgio Chiellini hints at new contract offer for forward despite long stand-off
The door is very much open for Vlahovic
Chiellini confirms Spalletti priority and Vlahovic admiration
Addressing the media in the aftermath of a grueling 120-minute battle, Chiellini was quick to dismiss any rumours regarding the manager's position before pivoting to the squad's contract situations. He was clear that the club intends to maintain its current leadership while rewarding those who have shown commitment.
"We are in a growth process and we come out of this match stronger," Chiellini stated as reported by Corriere dello Sport. "We only got one and a half games wrong — Como and the second half in Istanbul — with Spalletti. His future has never been in question, he is a priority, but we were looking at renewals and now we will have a few free weeks, therefore more time, to sit down, share future plans and formalise."
The conversation inevitably turned to Vlahovic, who is expected to return to full team training next week. Chiellini’s words offered a significant 'glimmer of light' for fans hoping the former Fiorentina man would remain at the club. This public show of support marks a shift in the narrative, suggesting that the previous stalemate over wages could finally be resolved through fresh negotiations.
"There is great esteem, his love for Juve is visible," the Juventus chief added. "Dusan will be an added value for the final rush, we will find the time and the way to understand what the future together could be."
Renovations and wage structures at Juventus
The move to keep Vlahovic is part of a wider strategy to secure the core of Spalletti’s squad. Juventus have already moved to tie down Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz and have reportedly reached an agreement with American midfielder Weston McKennie. A new deal for McKennie, running through to 2030, is expected to be officially announced following the upcoming clash with Roma. These moves indicate that the club is willing to invest in players who fit the tactical vision of the manager, but they are also strictly adhering to a new, more sustainable financial model that prioritises fiscal responsibility over blockbuster salaries.
For Vlahovic to remain in Turin, he will likely need to adjust his financial expectations to align with the club’s current ceiling. Reports suggest Juventus are looking to keep top earners around the €7 million mark, a threshold that Yildiz has already approached with his recent extension. Vlahovic has impressed the hierarchy with his professionalism and sense of belonging since the summer, which has kept him in their plans despite interest from AC Milan, Barcelona and several Premier League outfits. The club now wants to determine if the Serb is prepared to commit his peak years to the Bianconeri within these new economic constraints.
'New' Juventus ready to challenge for major honours
The tactical identity of the team under Spalletti is also a major factor in these contract talks, as the manager looks to build a squad tailored to his preferred 4-2-3-1 system. The January arrivals of Emil Holm and Jeremie Boga on loan were specifically targeted to provide the necessary depth that was previously lacking in wide areas. Spalletti has reportedly revitalised Vlahovic, placing him at the heart of his attacking plans before the injury layoff. The manager is keen to have a squad with two players for every position, ensuring that the team can compete on multiple fronts without a drop-off in quality.
As Juventus enters the month of March, the focus is twofold: securing Champions League football and finalising the backbone of the team for years to come. With or without the riches of Europe’s elite competition, the club is determined to move forward with a clear plan. Spalletti has shown he is not motivated by his own contract but by the logic of the project he is building. By sitting down with the manager and senior players like Vlahovic now, the Juventus board hopes to eliminate uncertainty and ensure that the 'new' Juventus is ready to challenge for major honours once again from next season.