‘I would have kept Dusan Vlahovic!’ - Juventus legend Gianluca Zambrotta questions €100m strike force ahead of AC Milan showdown

The most glaring issue for Zambrotta is the staggering lack of production from the current forward line compared to their estimated transfer values. He heavily criticised the decision to let Vlahovic leave, viewing the Serbian as a traditional, reliable focal point.

"Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored five goals in total in 2026," Zambrotta noted. "We are not talking about just any team, but Juventus. Yet for them, I have seen overall valuations of over €100 million, which makes me think.

"The Juventus squad is numerically prepared, but I would have done everything to keep Vlahovic. I always saw him as a true number nine, though if he wanted to leave on a free transfer, that is another matter."