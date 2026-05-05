Dusan Vlahovic contract standoff continues due to striker's key demands after five meetings with Juventus

Vlahovic finally ended a 180-day goal drought with a stunning free-kick against Hellas Verona, but the celebration in the Allianz Stadium stands could not mask the growing tension behind the scenes. While the Serbian international’s strike saved Juve from a humiliating defeat against a relegated side, it has done little to accelerate a stalled contract renewal process that is now reaching a critical juncture.
The former Fiorentina man is central to the club's plans as they search for a guaranteed fourth-place finish in Serie A. However, with only 56 days remaining until his current deal is set to expire, the disconnect between the player’s entourage and the Juventus board remains palpable. The hierarchy at the Continassa training ground has made it clear that they are operating within strict financial limits, leading to an uneasy standoff with the forward's camp.