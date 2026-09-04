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Dusan Vlahovic finally reveals the TRUTH behind his bitter Juventus exit
Serbian striker starts Turkish adventure
Vlahovic has officially turned the page on his time at Juventus. The Serbian striker joined Besiktas on a free transfer this summer, ending a four-and-a-half-year spell in Turin. His departure concludes an adventure that began in January 2022, following an €85 million move from Fiorentina. Now plying his trade in Turkey, the 26-year-old has reflected on a difficult final season with the Old Lady.
- AFP
Vlahovic questions his reduced role
During his final months at Juventus, Vlahovic found his playing time significantly reduced. The Belgrade-born forward believes he was pushed down the pecking order simply because his contract was running down. Speaking to Mozzart Sport, he did not hold back when discussing his treatment.
"I started on the bench for a well-known reason: I was entering the final year of my contract. In my opinion, that was the only reason," Vlahovic explained.
Setting the record straight on renewals
Throughout his final season in Italy, reports frequently suggested that Vlahovic was making unreasonable financial demands. However, the Serbian international has firmly rejected these claims, insisting the club’s hierarchy kept him in the dark.
"It was written that I was setting various conditions for a new contract with Juventus, but much of this was false," he revealed. "For three years, despite all that was written about my extension, I had no concrete discussions with the directors until the end of the season. There was a lot of pressure on me and it bothered me, because I know what the truth is and what happened."
- AFP
A fresh start in Istanbul
With his Juventus frustrations now behind him, Vlahovic is fully focused on his new chapter in the Super Lig. Besiktas supporters have already given him a warm welcome, and the striker is eager to repay their faith.
Meanwhile, Juventus must move forward with a rebuilt attacking line-up. Vlahovic is now determined to show the Italian giants exactly what they let slip away.
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