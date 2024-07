‘Duolingo not cutting it’ – Mary Earps reacts to French lessons quip from fellow Lioness & former Lyon star Lucy Bronze after completing transfer to PSG Mary EarpsLucy BronzeWomen's footballEnglandParis Saint Germain

Mary Earps has reacted to a French lessons quip from fellow Lioness Lucy Bronze by admitting that “Duolingo is not cutting it” after her PSG move.