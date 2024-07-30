Kevin Paredes shines, Duncan McGuire struggles, USMNT advances: Winners and Losers from Olympic knockout stages

The USMNT are off to the knockout stages of the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first American men's squad since 2000 to advance to the quarterfinals.
An opening-match bashing at the hands of France had things begin on a sour note, with Thierry Henry's side blanking the U.S. 3-0. However, bounce-backs against both New Zealand (4-1) and Guinea (3-0) advanced the USMNT to the knockouts, as they outscored opponents by a combined 7-1 in the two matches.
Winger Kevin Paredes shined, striker Duncan McGuire struggled, while the midfield now poses a conundrum. Regardless, though, the U.S. advanced, and that's major progress for the men's game.
GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the U23 USMNT during the Group Stage of the Paris Games.