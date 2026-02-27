'We will try not to give away dubious penalties!' - Marcelino reignites refereeing debate as Villarreal prepare for Barcelona test

Barcelona’s home record this season has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging three goals per game and winning all 12 of their matches. However, Marcelino remains optimistic that his side can be the first to break that flawless streak if they find their clinical edge. "They have 12 wins in 12 games at their stadium. We go with the hope of winning and reversing those very favourable results," he explained. "If we achieve our best level, we will have options to win. You also need luck to beat the big teams."

The Asturian coach has not forgotten the reverse fixture at La Ceramica, pointing to a penalty conceded by Santi Comesana and a red card shown to Renato Veiga. "We will try not to give away dubious penalties!" Marcelino stated. "We played with 10 and conceded a dubious penalty. There have been fouls like that and players haven't been sent off. We will try not to commit fouls that could lead to an expulsion. From there, we will play our cards."