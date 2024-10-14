'Dos a cero', a Gio Dos Santos banger and the top five most important USMNT-Mexico games of the 21st century

From a World Cup win to Mexican triumphs, GOAL looks at some of the most important Mexico-U.S. games of the past 25 years

The United States vs. Mexico rivalry has consistently been one of the best rivalries in international football -- if not the best. Such is the interconnectedness - geographically and culturally - between the two nations, that every single match seems to matter. Even friendlies, such as Tuesday's match in Guadalajara, seem seismic.

But there have been some pretty good games when there's glory on the line, too. While the rivalry has been significant for decades, it kicked off to a new level arguably at the 2002 World Cup, when the USMNT secured a famous victory over El Tri in the knockouts in South Korea. And since then, there have been classics aplenty - with big wins for both sides.

GOAL highlights some of the best of them over the years. From that World Cup win to Mexican triumphs thanks to Gio Dos Santos bangers, here's a look at some of the most important Mexico-U.S. games of the past 25 years.