Dortmund ramp up Jobe Bellingham interest! Bundesliga side fly to England for talks over move that would see Sunderland star follow in brother Jude's footsteps J. Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Transfers Sunderland Championship Bundesliga J. Bellingham

A Borussia Dortmund delegation have flown to England to hold talks with Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe about a summer move.