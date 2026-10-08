Dortmund CEO confirms Niko Kovac contract extension is 'only a matter of time' as new long-term deal looms

Speaking to SID, Dortmund chief executive Carsten Cramer stressed the board's unwavering faith in the head coach: "The appreciation for Niko Kovac is incredibly high. It's only a matter of time, that much is clear."

However, the director explained that a formal agreement had merely been delayed by logistical hurdles during the recent international break: "Since we weren't all continuously at the club during the international break, there are still a few discussions to be held. That's why the situation remains technically open for now."