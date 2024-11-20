Dorival Junior insists Neymar is 'capable of accelerating' Brazil's progress as he addresses Al-Hilal star's future with the national team after latest injury setback
Brazil coach Dorival Junior is desperate for Neymar to return to the national team after their 1-1 draw with Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.
- Neymar hasn't played for Brazil in over a year
- Selecao sit fifth in World Cup qualifying table
- Dorival spoke out on star forward's absence