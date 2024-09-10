Dorival Junior mocked for giving off Jurgen Klopp 'vibes' as fans react to Brazil manager's HUGE World Cup prediction & point out Vinicius Junior is 'contributing absolutely nothing'
Dorival Junior was mocked on social media for giving off Jurgen Klopp "vibes" as fans reacted to the Brazil manager's ambitious World Cup prediction.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazil struggling to find their best form
- Dorival made a bold World Cup claim
- Vinicius also targeted by the Brazil fans