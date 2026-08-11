Donald Trump throws weight behind Gianni Infantino as FIFA president faces 'deception' allegations

President Trump has issued a stern warning to the global football community, stating that FIFA would be committing a "terrible mistake" if they were to move forward with plans to replace Infantino. The U.S. President used his social media platform to defend the embattled FIFA chief, arguing that the governing body’s recent financial and operational successes are directly tied to Infantino’s leadership and vision for the game.

In a direct post published on Monday night, Trump claimed that FIFA "would never be as successful or profitable" without the presence of the current president at the helm. He wrote: "FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented.