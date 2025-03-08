Donald Trump Gianni InfantinoGetty Images
Richie Mills

Donald Trump to chair White House task force for 2026 World Cup as US president gets involved in preparations for tournament co-hosted by Canada and Mexico

USAWorld CupCanadaMexico

President Donald Trump will reportedly front a White House task force for the 2026 World Cup as the United States prepares to co-host the tournament.

  • USA hosting 2026 World Cup with Mexico & Canada
  • President Trump to front White House task force
  • Will oversee preparations for the tournament
