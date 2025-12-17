'I don't think it's saying what you think!' - Megan Rapinoe ridicules USMNT's new slogan ahead of 2026 World Cup

Yet the new slogan has not done down well with Rapinoe. The USWNT legend lifted the World Cup twice during her legendary career but has been critical of the slogan and revealed why she does not think it's a good look for the men's team ahead of the tournament. Speaking on her podcast 'A Touch More,' she said: "The team's slogan going into the World Cup, this was like their drop, and their slogan is 'Never chase reality.' I was like, guys, I don't think it's saying what you think it's saying. I'm kinda like, why didn't we just stick with, 'Dream big?' To me, it said like you already think you're not good. So, I didn't like that."

