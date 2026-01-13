Dominik Szoboszlai slammed by Barnsley boss for 'disrespectful' backheel that almost cost Liverpool dearly in third-round FA Cup tie as Arne Slot also vents fury

Liverpool eventually ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield on Monday, but the comfortable scoreline masked a period of genuine anxiety caused entirely by a moment of perceived arrogance from their midfield dynamo. With the Reds cruising at 2-0 thanks to goals from Szoboszlai himself and Jeremie Frimpong, the Hungarian international attempted to clear the ball from deep inside his own box with a nonchalant backheel.
The trick went disastrously wrong, allowing Barnsley to regain possession in a dangerous area. Adam Phillips, a former Liverpool academy graduate, pounced on the error to fire past the goalkeeper just before half-time, halving the deficit and changing the complexion of the tie. While Liverpool’s quality eventually shone through in the second half, the incident left a sour taste for Barnsley boss Hourihane, who felt the act was a sign that the Premier League giants were taking his side too lightly.