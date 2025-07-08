Everton FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to snub Man Utd? Ex-Everton striker in talks with Champions League club after becoming free agent

D. Calvert-LewinManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueNewcastle

Former Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly in talks with Newcastle United over a free transfer. Calvert-Lewin has also been strongly linked with Manchester United after bringing the curtain down on his nine-year spell at Everton. Newcastle, who have secured Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 season, are looking for Alexander Isak's deputy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Calvert-Lewin could snub United

  • Newcastle join transfer race

  • Calvert-Lewin a free agent after leaving Everton

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches