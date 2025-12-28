Dominic Calvert-Lewin completes impressive Premier League feat that Harry Kane could not achieve during Tottenham years
Calvert-Lewin's purple patch contiues at Leeds
Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after his contract expired, joined the newly promoted Leeds as a free agent in the summer. The signing has proved a massive hit for the Whites as he has already scored eight Premier League goals.
On Sunday, Daniel Farke's side were in action against a high-flying Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light. The hosts took the lead in the first half through Simon Adingra's 28th-minute strike but the Leeds forward scored the all-important equaliser two minutes after the play resumed in the second half to seal a crucial point for his team.
Calvert-Lewin beats Kane to create history
The goal against Sunderland on Sunday meant that the Leeds forward has now scored in six consecutive Premier League games this season. The streak began with his goal against Manchester City on November 29 as he has now scored seven goals in his last six matches, including a brace against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy still holds the record for scoring in eight straight league games for the Foxes in 2019. Tottenham icon and Premier League legend Kane had registered a five-match goal-scoring streak twice in the past but never had he reached six matches in a row.
Calvert-Lewin also equalled a 65-year-old Leeds record as he became the first player to score in six straight top-flight matches since John McCole achieved the feat during the 1959/60 season.
Leeds looking to reinforce attack in January
After securing promotion back to the Premier League this season, Leeds made a £100 million (€114m/$132m) summer investment to strengthen their squad to remain afloat in the English top-flight. However, despite the heavy spending, the Whites have struggled for form and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the league table.
Daniel Farke's side, though, have regained some momentum in the last few weeks as they have remained unbeaten in their last four league encounters, including a victory over Chelsea and a draw against reigning champions Liverpool, which helped them to come out of the relegation zone momentarily.
After the poor start, Farke is now planning to make further investments once the transfer window reopens next month and according to Orgullo Biri, the Premier League side are plotting a €20m (£17.5m/$23.5m) move for Sevilla star Ruben Vargas. The Switzerland international has established himself as a regular starter at Sevilla in less than a year since joining the Spanish club from Augsburg. Vargas has appeared in 13 matches across all competitions this season, where he has scored three goals and provided four assists.
What comes next for Leeds?
Farke will hope that his team build on the recent momentum and try and remain unbeaten in as many games as possible going forward. However, at the very start of 2026, they have a difficult run of fixtures as they are scheduled to face Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United on January 1, 4 and 7 respectively.