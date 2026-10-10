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Djed Spence is FINALLY ready for his long-awaited €35m Inter debut
Long wait comes to an end
Spence is finally in line to make his competitive debut for Inter this coming weekend. The versatile full-back has endured a frustrating start to life in Italy but has now been officially declared fit and available. He joined the Serie A club from Tottenham in a €35 million summer transfer. However, supporters have been forced to wait patiently to see their new signing in action.
Spence has been completely unavailable since representing England at the 2026 World Cup. He required an extended post-tournament holiday and then underwent a lengthy, careful rehabilitation process to recover from a lingering physical issue.
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Chivu welcomes his new signing back
Inter head coach Chivu delivered the positive news during his pre-match press conference on Friday. The tactician confirmed that the Englishman is finally ready and will be included in the official matchday squad for the very first time.
"He’s been training with us for a week, we couldn’t just ignore his rehabilitation period, plus the holidays after the World Cup," Chivu explained, as quoted by Football Italia. "If I add it all up, he’s missed two months of work on the pitch. He’s available, he will be called up and we’re pleased that he’s back."
Building fitness behind closed doors
While the weekend clash will mark his first official outing, Spence has already tasted brief action in an Inter shirt. He recently featured in a private training ground friendly against Lumezzane during the recent international break.
Those valuable minutes helped the defender build his crucial match sharpness away from the public eye. It served as the final step in a comprehensive recovery programme designed by the club's medical and fitness staff.
With his physical condition now fully restored, the former Tottenham man is eager to make an immediate impact on the pitch. He will provide fresh tactical options and much-needed defensive depth for Chivu over the coming weeks.
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Parma provide the perfect test
Spence will now hope to earn his first competitive minutes when Inter take on Parma in Serie A action. The match presents a perfect opportunity for Chivu to finally introduce his expensive summer recruit to the supporters.
Following the crucial Parma clash, Inter face an increasingly busy domestic schedule as the season accelerates. Having a fully fit and firing Spence available could prove absolutely vital for their ambitions this year.
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