'It's a disgrace!' - Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso 'won't accept' fans' reaction to win as Azzurri end up in World Cup play-offs

Italy controlled the first half of the World Cup qualifying game with an impressive 82 percent possession and created multiple chances, but poor finishing kept the scoreline unchanged. The second half followed a similar pattern, with Moldova frustrating Italy’s attempts to break the deadlock. This led to the introduction of Mateo Retegui and young striker Pio Esposito to inject energy into the attack. The changes paid off, as goals from Gianluca Mancini and Esposito late in the game finally secured a hard-earned victory for Italy.
Gattuso commented on the rotation, acknowledging that putting 11 new players on the pitch is always a challenge when he said: “It’s fine, putting 11 new players out from the start is difficult.”
He admitted he was concerned that so many changes could disrupt the balance of the squad and that Italy could even lose, but he praised his players for their performance, saying: “I felt within myself we could even lose today with so many changes, but I tip my hat to them, they did better than I expected.”