Disaster for Real Madrid as Rodrygo slapped with extended Champions League ban after red card in thrilling loss to Benfica

Madrid have learned the full extent of the disciplinary fallout following their chaotic 4-2 loss to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. According to Marca, UEFA has handed Rodrygo a two-match ban, ruling him out of both legs of the Champions League knockout play-off round. The European governing body cited the use of "insulting and abusive language" directed at the match officials as the reason for the increased sanction.
The suspension creates a massive headache for manager Arbeloa, especially as Madrid have been drawn to face Benfica once again in the two-legged play-offs on February 17 and February 25. The first leg will take place in Lisbon, with the return fixture in Madrid, but the 15-time champions will have to navigate both fixtures without one of their most dangerous attacking outlets. Rodrygo’s absence is particularly painful given the high stakes of the knockout stage, where the margin for error is non-existent.