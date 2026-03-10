Dietmar Hamann explains why Harry Kane is more beloved by Bayern Munich fans than Robert Lewandowski

Former Bayern midfielder Hamann has suggested that Kane has achieved a level of adoration from the Bavarian faithful that Lewandowski never quite reached. Despite the incredible scoring consistency shown by the current Barcelona man during his time in Germany, Hamann believes the stylistic differences between the two strikers have favoured the England captain.
The transition from the Lewandowski era to the Kane era has been seamless on the pitch, but the emotional connection with the stands has shifted. While one was viewed as a clinical specialist, the other is seen as a holistic leader.