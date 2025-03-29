'We won and we were eliminated' - Diego Simeone accuses UEFA of 'deciding' Champions League loss to Real Madrid after Julian Alvarez's freak penalty incident
Diego Simeone has accused UEFA of "deciding" their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after Julian Alvarez's penalty was ruled out.
- Real Madrid knocked out Atletico in UCL on penalties
- Alvarez's penalty was ruled out due to a double touch
- Simeone still fuming with decision to cancel the strike