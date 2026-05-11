'We knocked them out twice!' - Diego Simeone praises Barcelona as 'best in the world' as Atletico Madrid manager reminisces over beating Hansi Flick's team

The Argentine was full of admiration for the recently crowned league champions, acknowledging the high level of performance Hansi Flick has extracted from the Catalan giants this term. The Blaugrana sealed the top-flight crown in spectacular fashion, beating fierce rivals Real Madrid 2-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou to open a 14-point lead over Alvaro Arbeloa's men with just three games left to play.
While Flick's side may be dominant in La Liga, Simeone's team have had the edge over them at times this season. The capital club were able to eliminate them from two key competitions, first knocking their rivals out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage with a 4–3 aggregate victory over two legs before also beating them in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3–2 aggregate win.