'The snowball never stops!' - Diego Simeone identifies with Pep Guardiola's struggles as Atletico boss makes massive burnout admission

As the curtain falls on the 2025-26 campaign, Simeone has reflected on the most taxing season of his long tenure at Atletico Madrid. Speaking ahead of the final-day clash against Villarreal, the Argentine coach diverted his attention to Manchester City, where Guardiola recently announced his departure, citing the immense wear and tear of the job. Simeone revealed that Guardiola's farewell speech struck a chord with his own experiences in the dugout.
The Atletico manager praised Guardiola's honesty, admitting that the pressure of modern management is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain. "The truth is that yesterday I read a bit of what Guardiola said, his explanation in the press conference, and, if you changed the name – I clearly haven't won the trophies he has won – but I felt very identified with the story he was telling and which he explained very well," Simeone told reporters.