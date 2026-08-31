Diego Simeone is 'absolutely FURIOUS' and 'can't even look at' Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid star pushes for Barcelona transfer

The atmosphere at the Metropolitano has turned toxic with report stating that Simeone is "absolutely furious" with Alvarez. The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Barcelona, a move that has left his manager feeling abandoned after a season of staunch public defense.

La Liga commentator Phil Kitromilides shed light on the deteriorating situation, revealing the depth of the manager's anger. Speaking to CBS Sports, Kitromilides explained: "What I’m hearing is that the dressing room is very, very disappointed with him. And what I’ve been told by someone who knows the situation is that Diego Simeone can’t even look at him. Like, Diego Simeone is furious, absolutely furious with Julian Alvarez. And rightly so."



