'I'm not inside his head!' - Diego Simeone unsure on Julian Alvarez future amid Barcelona links as Atletico Madrid star 'getting back to his best' after goal drought

Speculation regarding a move to Camp Nou has gathered pace, with reports suggesting Barcelona have identified the World Cup winner as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski. Despite the noise, Alvarez has returned to form at the Metropolitano, playing a vital role in Simeone’s tactical setup during a crucial stretch of the season. So far this season, he has scored 13 goals and six assists in 35 games across all competitions.
The Atleti boss addressed the rumours ahead of his side’s La Liga clash with Espanyol, noting that while he is delighted with the striker's recent output, he cannot account for the player’s private thoughts. Simeone emphasised that the 26-year-old is finally looking like his old self after a period of inconsistency.
"I'm not inside his head," Simeone told reporters when quizzed on the speculation. "I only see how he has played the last two matches, that he is returning to the level he always was and we need him in this way. Then, in his head I cannot be, but in what reflects in his work I am very happy with what he gives us."