Diego Simeone heaps praise on 'different' Ademola Lookman after scoring wonder goal on Atletico Madrid debut

Atletico secured their passage into the Copa del Rey semi-finals in emphatic fashion on Thursday evening, dismantling Real Betis 5-0. While the scoreline suggested total dominance, the headline story was the immediate impact of new signing Ademola Lookman. Having arrived in the Spanish capital just days ago in a high-profile deadline-day move from Atalanta, the 28-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute to a rapturous reception from the home crowd.
The winger made his mark on the match in the first half. He raced into the Betis box to latch onto the ball and cut back to evade two defenders before sending it bouncing beyond the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 to the visitors.