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Diego Simeone shuts down critics over son Giuliano as Atletico Madrid look to stop the rot at Real Sociedad
Giuliano faces intense scrutiny
Giuliano has featured in every match for Atletico this season, registering three starts in La Liga alongside an opening-day Champions League appearance against Liverpool. The young winger's sole substitute appearance came during the 2-0 league victory over Malaga on the opening weekend on August 19. Despite his regular minutes attracting fierce scrutiny and accusations of favouritism from supporters, the manager has firmly refused to get drawn into the debate.
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Simeone silences outside noise
Simeone chose not to fuel the debate over his son's regular presence in the side, giving short shrift to questions about online criticism. The Argentine manager insisted that performances on the pitch should be the only metric by which any player is judged. Brushing aside external scrutiny ahead of Sunday's clash in San Sebastian, he said: "I have nothing to say. Giuliano's actions and work speak for themselves."
Defensive frailty triggers alarm
Giuliano's individual displays have unfolded amid much broader collective issues across Simeone's squad during the opening weeks of the campaign. The Madrid outfit head into the weekend on the back of consecutive losses, having been dismantled 3-0 by Athletic before falling at Liverpool. A porous backline has become an immediate concern, with the side shipping eight goals across their first five competitive fixtures.
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Anoeta trip tests resolve
Atletico face a stern test of character when they visit Sociedad at the Reale Arena, desperate to prevent an early-season wobble from escalating into a full-blown crisis. Simeone's selection options are further stretched by Pablo Barrios' muscle injury and Alexander Sorloth's ongoing absence in attack. An away victory in San Sebastian is paramount for the Rojiblancos to restore defensive solidity before the gap to the summit widens further.
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