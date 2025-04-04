'We just didn't take any risks' - Lionesses star Lauren James withdrawn from Belgium victory due to hamstring issue, England boss Sarina Wiegman confirms
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has revealed that Lauren James was withdrawn from England's win over Belgium on Friday due to a hamstring issue.
- England cruised to 5-0 win over Belgium on Friday
- But James was withdrawn at half-time
- Wiegman confirms substitution due to a knock