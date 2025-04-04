England v Spain - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2Getty Images Sport
Ameé Ruszkai

'We just didn't take any risks' - Lionesses star Lauren James withdrawn from Belgium victory due to hamstring issue, England boss Sarina Wiegman confirms

L. JamesEnglandChelsea FC WomenUEFA Nations League AC. KellyArsenal WomenWomen's footballEngland vs Belgium

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has revealed that Lauren James was withdrawn from England's win over Belgium on Friday due to a hamstring issue.

  • England cruised to 5-0 win over Belgium on Friday
  • But James was withdrawn at half-time
  • Wiegman confirms substitution due to a knock
