'It ruins everything!' - Didier Deschamps speaks out against 'cooling breaks' after France beat Brazil in dire warning ahead of World Cup in North America

France proved why they remain the team to beat on the international stage, secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brazil at Gillette Stadium. Despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half following Dayot Upamecano’s dismissal, the European giants showcased remarkable tactical discipline to withstand a late Brazilian onslaught.
Kylian Mbappe clinical edge provided the breakthrough with a composed finish over Ederson, before Hugo Ekitike doubled the advantage. Although Gleison Bremer pulled one back for the Selecao, Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked devoid of ideas, failing to capitalise on their numerical advantage as Vinicius Jr and Raphinha were kept quiet by a resolute French backline.