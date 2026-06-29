Didier Deschamps 'devastated' by mother's passing as France coach returns from brief break

Speaking ahead of France’s round of 32 clash against Sweden, Deschamps revealed the depth of his grief following the death of his mother. The World Cup winner was forced to temporarily leave the camp in the United States to return to France, missing the final group stage fixture to attend to family matters during an incredibly difficult period.

"How am I? I'm doing okay. Obviously I had complicated days where I was devastated," Deschamps admitted while speaking to M6. "But for my own personal well-being and for the good of the France team, I had to leave. Afterwards, they did what was necessary."