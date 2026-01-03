Did Kaizer Chiefs miss out? Former Amakhosi transfer target inspires 10-man Mali to AFCON Round of 16 win over Tunisia to set date with Sadio Mane's Senegal in the quarter-final

Mali have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Tunisia 3-2 in penalties on Saturday night following a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time.

The Eagles came into the match hoping to get a positive result against the Carthage Eagles, who haven't been convincing in the competition despite the quality of their players.

In the 13th minute, Tunisia made an attempt courtesy of Ismael Gharbi, who was allowed to get into a promising position, but he couldn't find the target.

It got worse for the West African country in the 26th minute when right-back Woyo Coulibaly made a reckless challenge and was shown a straight red card, with the referee needing no VAR review after the decision.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mali continued to create dangerous situations, explaining why Tunisia had to play cautiously as well.

After the break, the 2003 winners tried to push for a goal, but their opponents held firm, ensuring they kept their shape and tactics.

In the 60th minute, former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri thought he had been fouled and went down in the danger zone, but after a VAR review, referee Abongile Tom booked him for simulation.

Mali custodian Djigui Diarra, who was strongly linked with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs last year, made a fantastic save to deny Mejbri in the 79th minute as the defenders were caught napping. The Yanga SC player then denied Elias Saad moments later.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 88th minute as Firas Chaouat beat the defenders to head in Saad's cross, with the custodian glued to his spot.

In the stoppages, Yassine Meriah handled the ball in the danger zone, from the free-kick he had caused, giving Mali a lifeline. Lassine Sinayoko made no mistake from the spot to send the game to extra time.