Did Kaizer Chiefs miss out? Former Amakhosi transfer target inspires 10-man Mali to AFCON Round of 16 win over Tunisia to set date with Sadio Mane's Senegal in the quarter-final
The regulation time drama
Mali have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Tunisia 3-2 in penalties on Saturday night following a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time.
The Eagles came into the match hoping to get a positive result against the Carthage Eagles, who haven't been convincing in the competition despite the quality of their players.
In the 13th minute, Tunisia made an attempt courtesy of Ismael Gharbi, who was allowed to get into a promising position, but he couldn't find the target.
It got worse for the West African country in the 26th minute when right-back Woyo Coulibaly made a reckless challenge and was shown a straight red card, with the referee needing no VAR review after the decision.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mali continued to create dangerous situations, explaining why Tunisia had to play cautiously as well.
After the break, the 2003 winners tried to push for a goal, but their opponents held firm, ensuring they kept their shape and tactics.
In the 60th minute, former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri thought he had been fouled and went down in the danger zone, but after a VAR review, referee Abongile Tom booked him for simulation.
Mali custodian Djigui Diarra, who was strongly linked with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs last year, made a fantastic save to deny Mejbri in the 79th minute as the defenders were caught napping. The Yanga SC player then denied Elias Saad moments later.
The deadlock was eventually broken in the 88th minute as Firas Chaouat beat the defenders to head in Saad's cross, with the custodian glued to his spot.
In the stoppages, Yassine Meriah handled the ball in the danger zone, from the free-kick he had caused, giving Mali a lifeline. Lassine Sinayoko made no mistake from the spot to send the game to extra time.
The extra-time story
Tunisia enjoyed the numerical advantage, with Mali opting to sit back and launch a counterattack, a tactic that worked for them.
The inspired Diarra was in the right position to stop Ali Abdi from finding the back of the net after the defenders failed to clear the danger eight minutes into the extra time.
In the 103rd minute, the custodian, once again, stood tall to ensure Yassine Meriah didn't find his way, as he parried the ball to safety.
The Carthage Eagles thought they had scored their second in the 107th minute when Firas Chaouat tapped in a low cross from the left, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.
The second half of the extra-time bore no fruit, sending the tie to the shootout.
Mali finally carry the day!
Tunisia took the first penalty courtesy of the veteran defender Yassine Meriah, who rose for the task, hitting the roof of the net to give Diarra no chance.
Captain Yves Bissouma was unlucky with his kick as he skyrocketed the ball over the crossbar to give the Carthage Eagle the advantage.
Astonishingly, Ali Abdi of Tunisia also failed to hit the target, which relieved the pressure on the Tottenham Hotspur man.
Mali attacker Lassine Sinayoko then levelled matters to pile pressure on Tunisia, who responded positively thanks to Elias Saad, who had been lively throughout the game.
Despite beating the goalkeeper, Malian Dorgeles Nene saw his effort come off the upright but the gods of football were with the Eagles as Diarra denied Elias Achouri to keep the scores level.
It got better for the West African nation as Gaossou Diakite converted his spot-kick, which was followed up with a big miss by Mohamed Ben Romdhane.
El Bilal Toure then scored the big goal to send Mali through as his country won the shootout 3-2.
Who will Mali play next?
As the Carthage Eagles crash out, Mali advance hoping to go all the way.
The Eagles will now play Senegal in the quarter-final, which will be played on January 9 in Tangier.
The 2021 champions beat Sudan 3-1 in an earlier match to advance.