Denzel Dumfries demands defensive fix as leaky Netherlands chase first clean sheet of 2026

The Netherlands are preparing to face Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday with a clear objective: keeping the ball out of their own net. Despite being unbeaten under the guidance of head coach Xavi, the Oranje have struggled for defensive solidity throughout the calendar year. In fact, they have failed to keep a single clean sheet across 11 matches in 2026, a statistic that remains a source of frustration for the squad.

The team recently had to fight back from a two-goal deficit to secure a point against Greece, highlighting both their fighting spirit and their ongoing vulnerability at the back. Currently sitting second in their Nations League group with one win and two draws, the defensive lapses have become the primary focus of internal discussions.