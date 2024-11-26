Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderDenver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook partners with Echo to boost Oklahoma City sports, including professional soccerUSL ChampionshipOKC Energy FCThe investment from the former NBA MVP includes plans to open a multipurpose soccer stadium in 2027Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWestbrook to join USL ownership groupPledges eight-figures in deal to build stadiumOKC Energy looking to return in 2027Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱