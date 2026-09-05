Demba Ba claims Ralf Rangnick and Hoffenheim were the real architects of Jurgen Klopp's famous gegenpressing style

Klopp is widely celebrated for popularising the high-octane gegenpressing style at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, but the tactical blueprint may have originated elsewhere.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Ba detailed how Hoffenheim, managed by Ralf Rangnick, stunned Dortmund early in the 2008/09 Bundesliga campaign. Hoffenheim shocked the German establishment with an unrelenting attacking approach that overwhelmed their opponents.

Hoffenheim raced into a 2-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes, deploying an aggressive pressing game that completely dismantled Klopp's setup. This frantic encounter proved to be a watershed moment for Klopp, who immediately recognised the devastating potential of such an exhausting, front-foot tactical system.