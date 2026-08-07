'Still a talent!' - Former manager backs Dele Alli to revive career as he trains with Championship club

Alli is currently attempting to get his stalled career back on track. According to talkSPORT, the 37-time England international is training with Championship side West Ham United in a bid to prove his fitness.
The attacking midfielder has not appeared in a competitive fixture since March last year. His comeback for Como after nearly 750 days in the cold ended in despair, as he was sent off less than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute. It proved to be his only appearance for Cesc Fabregas' side. However, former Salford boss Robinson firmly believes the ex-Tottenham star is still a major talent with plenty left to give.