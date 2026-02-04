Dele Alli in line for sensational return to former club as 37-cap England international steps up comeback bid

According to Neil Goulding of SportsBoom, MK Dons want to bring Dele back for a second spell, believing he could aid their bid for promotion in League Two. The Dons are currently sixth in the table and only three points outside of the automatic promotion spots.
It is said that Dele "has not given up playing at a higher level" after his exit from Como five months ago, and he has reportedly received offers from four clubs in La Liga, but the 29-year-old has yet to make a firm decision on his next move.