A defensive masterclass! Tottenham edge past Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League thanks to solid back line and Dominic Solanke penalty in vital win for Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham were able to see off Eintracht Frankfurt with a solid defensive showing in a 1-0 win to book a spot in the Europa League semi-finals.
- Solanke penalty gives Spurs a 1-0 win
- Tottenham's solid defence shines through
- Spurs book spot in Europa League semi-final