Declan Rice - next England captain? Arsenal midfielder can use World Cup to show why he is Harry Kane's ideal successor

Rice, of course, had the last laugh. A few weeks later, it was, in fact, done, and in Arsenal's favour. City dropped points at Everton and Bournemouth while the Gunners won their final five games. Rice was instrumental during that run, inspiring a slew of strong performances to claim a well-deserved Premier League crown for Mikel Arteta's side.

It was in those weeks that Rice's leadership qualities became clear. He has always been an immensely talented footballer - and continues to improve, year after year. But this season, he became a singular inspirational figure. Rice said it wasn't done, Arsenal seemed to believe him, and he was proven right.

It's that version of Rice that England could well benefit from this summer. His credentials as an elite footballer cannot be called into question, and he now has a Premier League title to back up those claims. England success, therefore, feels like the final frontier for a player who, at 27, has accomplished so much.

Rice won't score the goals in spades, nor will he assist in bunches (albeit his set-piece deliveries are likely to be important throughout the World Cup). Rice, rather, is rounding into a leader of men - and in North America, he can not only carry the torch for at this World Cup, but also set the standard for tournaments to come - tournaments where he may well be wearing the armband.