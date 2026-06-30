‘Blew up’ - Declan Rice delivers injury update ahead of England’s last-32 encounter with DR Congo at 2026 World Cup
Injury scare cleared up
Rice has moved to allay fears regarding his physical condition, revealing that his absence against Panama was a precautionary measure rather than a serious setback. The 27-year-old was left out of the 2-0 win over Panama following a heavy blow to his calf during the draw with Ghana, which had caused significant swelling in the days following the match.
Speaking in Kansas City, Rice explained the situation: "I'm good. Genuinely, I'm good. I know there's been one [niggle] over my hamstring, which has been an issue, but that's not a problem because I'm still here training, I'm playing. I'm fine."
He added: "I got a dead calf in the last minute of the Ghana game. The guy whacked me and it literally blew up for like three days, so that was just unlucky. It wasn't actually a calf problem. I’m managing myself really well. I feel good, fit and strong."
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Managing neural pain issues
The former West Ham captain also opened up about a long-standing "neural pain" issue that he has been forced to manage since December. Despite the discomfort, which coincided with Arsenal's Premier League title triumph, Rice insists he has found a way to maintain his performance levels on the world stage even when the pain flares up unexpectedly.
"It is not just a pain that happens [just] during football," Rice admitted when discussing the sensation. "You could be sat at home and you'd feel a little pain shoot up your leg. It's just something that is obviously a bit unusual for me because I've never had anything before, touch wood. I have tried to get my rest when I can and knew that last season I was just prioritising games. I think the body had a little bit of a shock. I think that's why I started to feel the pain a little bit because towards the end [of the season] it was starting to ease off. I think it's just something I've got to keep managing."
Tactical debate and Scholes criticism
While Rice is now back in contention, his place in the starting XI has become a topic of fierce debate. Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been vocal in his criticism, suggesting that Tuchel should drop Rice in favour of the more attack-minded Elliot Anderson to help England bridge the gap to the likes of France and Argentina.
Scholes argued that England's midfield has been too cautious during a group stage that saw them struggle to find their best form. "I think it has to be a straight shootout between Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and I think I would just go with Anderson," Scholes told the Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.
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Ready for the knockout grind
Despite the outside noise and the risk of suspension that played a part in his recent rest, Rice remains a cornerstone of the Three Lions' setup. He stressed that missing the Panama match was also a tactical decision, as he was one booking away from a ban, and he remains fully supportive of the squad rotation employed by Tuchel in the United States.
"If it means that sometimes I have to miss out because we have other players who can play against a certain opposition, I'm fine with that, as long as we keep going and winning matches," Rice said. "I obviously want to play every match, but for the good of the team. The other day - with the calf [issue and] with me being on a yellow, as if I got another one, I would have missed the next game - I don't mind missing out the odd game just for other players to play. I’m not one of them who is going to sit and cry about it. I’m really supportive and want everyone to do well."