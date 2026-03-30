‘Clear discomfort’ update on Declan Rice injury will worry Premier League title-chasing Arsenal after seeing midfielder leave England squad

Tuchel addressed the mass exodus by clarifying that while the players were eager to represent their country, the medical assessments made their participation impossible during a congested period of the football calendar.

Regarding the fitness of those released prematurely, Tuchel stated: “There's nothing more to add from me, as a coach, I'm not a medical expert. We had an assessment after the match, but none of them were able to stay and get minutes.

"They had a medical assessment, they wanted to desperately play, to get the narrative straight, and desperate to be involved, but it made no sense to make this risk. If a last game of the season, we'd have kept them, tried everything, but it didn't make sense.

"The risk to make it worse, was too big, they were in clear discomfort. It made no sense for them to stay. [Noni] pictured better than his feeling, but he'll be out for some days.”