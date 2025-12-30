+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Declan Rice in huge injury blow as Arsenal midfielder set to miss Premier League title showdown with Aston Villa

Arsenal have been dealt another devastating injury blow as midfielder Declan Rice is expected to miss Tuesday's Premier League title showdown with Aston Villa at the Emirates. The England international had been hopeful of playing in the crunch clash against Unai Emery's high-flying side but is set to miss out after sustaining a knee problem against Brighton last time out.

  • Rice to miss huge Arsenal match

    Rice suffered the injury against Brighton but was still able to complete the 90 minutes as the Gunners won 2-1. He had been hoping to shrug off the injury and face Villa but Arsenal have decided against risking their midfielder against the Villans for fear he could make the problem worse, according to The Athletic. Rice is not expected to be out for long but his absence for such an important match will be a real blow to Mikel Arteta and his side. Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 earlier in December and head into the match on the back of an impressive 11-game winning streak. Victory for Emery's side will see Villa join Arsenal at the top of the table on 42 points.

  • Mikel Arteta Jurrien TimberGetty Images

    Timber and White to return for Arsenal

    Rice had been expected to feature at right-back again for Arsenal against Aston Villa but Arteta will now have to change his plans. However, the Arsenal boss could be boosted by the return from injury of Jurrien Timber and Ben White. Timber missed the win over Brighton but is expected to be fit to face Emery's high-flyers, while White is said to be "ahead of schedule" as he works his way back from a hamstring problem and may also make the squad. Gabriel could also return to the starting line-up for Arsenal, but Arteta is expected to once again be without injured stars such as Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Kai Havertz, and Riccardo Calafiori.

