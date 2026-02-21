'Can't lose!' - Declan Rice reveals Bukayo Saka's cheeky north London derby message as wobbling Arsenal aim to bounce back against Tottenham

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table but missed the chance to go seven points clear of Manchester City after they were shocked by Wolves, who hit back late on to earn a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night. Saka and Piero Hincapie had given the Gunners a 2-0 lead, but strikes from Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie ensured the spoils were shared at Molineux.

Sunday presents the opportunity for the north Londoners to hit back at their critics when they visit local rivals Tottenham, who will be under the eye of new manager Igor Tudor following the departure of Thomas Frank earlier this month. Spurs are 16th ahead of the weekend's action and are facing the threat of relegation, sitting only five points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United.

Rice is unbeaten in his meetings with Tottenham since joining Arsenal in 2023, with his last loss to the Lilywhites coming when he skippered the Hammers in a 2-0 defeat in the 2022-23 season. Now, the 27-year-old has revealed what club and country team-mate Saka told him about north London derbies when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium.