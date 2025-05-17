GFX Dean Henderson Pep GuardiolaGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'You got your 10 minutes' - Dean Henderson explains fiery confrontation with Pep Guardiola as Man City boss hits back with 'time-wasting' claim after Crystal Palace's FA Cup final success

P. GuardiolaD. HendersonCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityCrystal PalaceManchester CityFA Cup

Crystal Palace star Dean Henderson got involved in a fiery confrontation with Pep Guardiola after his penalty heroics against Manchester City.

  • Henderson saved penalty in Palace victory
  • Was later booked for time-wasting
  • Guardiola snubbed him for a handshake
