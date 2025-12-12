Dayot Upamecano lays down final contract demands to Bayern Munich with warning Real Madrid and PSG are willing to meet his demands

The standoff between Bayern Munich and their star centre-back has reached a critical juncture. According to a report from Kicker, Upamecano’s camp has informed the Bavarian hierarchy that negotiations are now effectively closed unless their specific financial terms are met. The 27-year-old, whose current contract expires in June 2026, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as early as January 1, giving Bayern just weeks to secure his future or risk losing a key asset for nothing.
The defender has been a pillar of stability under Vincent Kompany this season, featuring in 20 matches across all competitions. However, his representatives have grown frustrated with the pace of talks and the club’s reluctance to break their wage structure. Kicker and Sport Bild both report that Upamecano has demanded an annual salary of €16 million, including bonuses, alongside specific release clauses that would grant him future control over his career path.