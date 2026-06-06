Huge shock as West Ham chairman David Sullivan resigns amid 'entirely false, decades-old allegations' about personal life
West Ham chairman steps down after 16 years in charge
Sullivan has ended his 16-year spell at the top of West Ham United, resigning as joint-chairman and director with immediate effect. The decision comes during a turbulent period for the club following relegation from the Premier League and the departure of vice-chairman Karren Brady earlier this year.
Sullivan said he chose to step aside after becoming aware that historic allegations concerning his personal life were due to be broadcast and published. He stressed that his resignation was intended to prevent personal matters from affecting the club's stability during an important rebuilding phase. West Ham later confirmed that Sullivan had also resigned as a director of both WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club.
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Outgoing chairman strongly denies allegations
In a statement released, Sullivan rejected the allegations and criticised the reporting surrounding them. He said: "I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published. The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media.
"I categorically deny these claims. I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for. I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as."
The billionaire also vowed to pursue legal action, stating: "I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations."
Chairman insists allegations are unrelated to football
Sullivan emphasised that none of the allegations concerned his involvement in football. He highlighted his long association with the game and his commitment to West Ham throughout more than three decades in the sport.
Explaining his decision, he said: "At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability.
"Therefore, after very careful consideration and with a heavy heart, I have decided to resign as Joint-Chair and Director of West Ham United FC with immediate effect.
"This has been an incredibly painful decision to make, but it is one made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward a football club and a fan base that deserve absolute unity and focus moving forward."
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Interim leadership takes charge during uncertain period
West Ham have confirmed that interim CEO Karim Virani will oversee the club's day-to-day operations following Sullivan's departure. The club also stated that Sullivan resigned after becoming aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations and that it was understood none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations. Attention will now turn to the club's leadership structure as it navigates a significant rebuilding process on and off the pitch.