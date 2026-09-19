Getty Images Sport
David Moyes refuses to discuss European qualification for Everton despite strong unbeaten start to the season
Everton maintain unbeaten start
Everton have enjoyed a stellar start to their Premier League campaign, remaining unbeaten after five matches following a 1-0 home victory against Ipswich. Thierno Barry secured the three points with an 11th-minute goal, taking his tally to five for the season.
The result leaves the club fifth in the table with nine points, but Moyes is firmly shutting down any expectations of European football. "We are not using those words this year," Moyes said bluntly. "Not [saying] in front of you people [the media], that's for sure, because we're still preparing ourselves and make sure we can do the best we can."
- Getty Images Sport
Moyes reflects on last season
The caution from Moyes stems from a painful conclusion to the previous campaign. Everton had been on track for a Champions League spot after beating Chelsea 3-0 in March, only to go winless in their final seven matches. They ultimately finished 13th, narrowly missing out on European football entirely.
Explaining his current stance, Moyes stated: "I enjoyed saying the words last year. If you think of what we had done, been relegation material when we came in January [2025], got out and won the games, 12/13 new players had to come in... But the players had done so well, I started to believe that we had a real chance, and it allowed me to be like that."
Attacking improvements demanded
While Everton boast a resilient backline with five clean sheets in seven fixtures overall, Moyes remains deeply dissatisfied with their attacking output. With Beto departing and key attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye joining Manchester City, Barry is left as the only recognised striker. Despite recording 21 shots against Ipswich, only two were on target.
Moyes made his frustrations clear: "If we're thinking 'we're doing a great job because we've gone a few games', no, the manager expects that. I'm actually more disappointed that we aren't scoring more goals. I'm rapping them like you wouldn't believe - why are we not getting better crosses into the box, better finishes, shooting from the edge of the box, not scoring more? That's the only thing we're missing from being a half-decent side."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Everton?
Everton enter the international break in high spirits, but Moyes will undoubtedly use this downtime to sharpen their attack. The squad will rest during the pause before returning to Premier League action when they face Hull City on October 11. Later in the month, the club have a crucial Carabao Cup round of 16 tie at home against Newcastle.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting