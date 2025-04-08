David de Gea set for huge pay rise as Fiorentina finally make decision on former Man Utd goalkeeper's future after superb first season in Serie A
Fiorentina have decided to extend David de Gea's contract and will offer the goalkeeper a huge pay rise following a stellar Serie A debut season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Gea joined Fiorentina on a one-year deal
- Ex-Man Utd GK enjoying terrific debut season in Serie A
- The Viola set to offer new deal with higher wages