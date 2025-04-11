David Beckham Victoria Inter Miami 2025Getty
Chris Burton

'Love it really' - David Beckham pokes fun at wife Victoria as former Spice Girl jokes she is 'still trying to figure out the rules' after failing to celebrate goals from Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami

David Beckham has poked fun at wife Victoria after seeing her fail to celebrate goals from Lionel Messi-inspired Inter Miami.

  • Man Utd icon a co-owner in Florida
  • A passionate presence on the touchline
  • Partner barely broke into a smile
